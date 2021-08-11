Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flash Flood Watch issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 05:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * Through this evening * Unsettled weather conditions will continue to persist as Tropical Storm Fred continues to move west and away of the region. Continue to expect 2 to 4 inches total with isolated higher amounts across portions of southern and eastern Puerto Rico. Elsewhere across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, the potential exists for rainfall totals between 1 and 2 with isolated higher amounts. * Therefore, the potential for urban and small stream flooding and flash flooding, which could lead to mudslides as well as rapid river continues through this evening.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Virgin Islands#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Keith FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL KEITH COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Yampa River Basin, Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 01:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Yampa River Basin; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and Utah. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall through tonight. This watch includes the Pack Creek and Pine Gulch Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 3 AM CDT Friday through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...The coasts of Atlantic County and Cape May County in New Jersey, and the coast of Sussex County in Delaware. * WHEN...From 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous life-threatening rip currents are likely to develop. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high risk for rip currents will likely continue into Saturday and Sunday.
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Custer, Keith, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Keith; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southwestern Custer County in central Nebraska Eastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Central Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 145 AM CDT /1245 AM MDT/. * At 951 PM CDT /851 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen and up to an inch of additional rainfall is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Platte, Sutherland, Hershey, Brady, Maxwell, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Keith, Birdwood, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, O`Fallons and Coker.
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 09:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and Utah. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall through tonight. This watch includes the Pack Creek and Pine Gulch Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.
Mesa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 09:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Grand Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of west central Colorado, including the following area, Grand Valley. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall through tonight.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pushmataha FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN PUSHMATAHA COUNTY The rain continues to diminish across Pushmataha county. While widespread flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, brief and localized heavy rainfall will remain possible this afternoon. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 09:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado. * Through this evening. * A system moving across the region, in addition to monsoonal moisture, will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall this afternoon through Thursday evening. This watch includes the Grizzly Creek and Lake Christine Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.
Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; St. Marys FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southern Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Marys. In northern Virginia, King George. * From 2 AM EDT Friday through Friday afternoon. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected. Although isolated thunderstorms capable of heavy rain are possible this evening, the bulk of the threat is expected to be overnight into Friday morning. Thunderstorms may be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.
Millard County, UTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Millard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 12:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Millard THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN MILLARD COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Jefferson County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jefferson and southeastern Leon Counties through 645 PM EDT At 612 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Woodville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cody, Chaires, Chaires Crossroads, Fanlew, Wacissa, Wacissa Springs, Thomas City and Capitola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
King George County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: King George FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Marys. In northern Virginia, King George. * From 2 AM EDT Friday through Friday afternoon. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially overnight into Friday. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for City of Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 22:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: City of Roanoke FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE CITY OF ROANOKE Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, central Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northwest Montgomery and Prince Georges. In Virginia, Albemarle, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Greene, Madison, Nelson, Northern Fauquier, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Orange, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Western Loudoun. * From 2 AM EDT Friday through Friday morning. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight into Friday morning. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.
Union County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 20:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Union FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN ALACHUA, SOUTH CENTRAL COLUMBIA AND WEST CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Stonewall County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Stonewall FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STONEWALL COUNTY At 932 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Stonewall County south of Peacock and southwest of Aspermont Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Calvert County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; St. Marys FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Marys. In northern Virginia, King George. * From 2 AM EDT Friday through Friday afternoon. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially overnight into Friday. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where repetitive or persistent thunderstorm activity occurs.
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN ALACHUA, SOUTH CENTRAL COLUMBIA AND WEST CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado * Until 1245 AM MDT. * At 750 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wauneta and Alvin. Very heavy rain has fallen across eastern Phillips county. Some of this runoff may drain into northeast Yuma county, causing a rapid rise in water levels FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy