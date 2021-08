Your home is your castle, but it doesn’t have a big enough moat to keep your boss out. Privacy software maker Surfshark says more than 20% of businesses have installed or plan to install "bossware" — software that monitors work-from-home employees. Bossware makes sure employees are at the computer and doing company work by using intermittent webcam snapshots, screenshots and keystroke logging. Usually installed with the employee’s knowledge, Bossware is enabled when employees log in to their work portal and is disabled when employees log out. But Surfshark says some companies are using techniques concealed from employees, such as email monitoring and collecting internet browsing history.