A British security guard killed after a drone strike on a oil tanker off the coast of Oman has been named.Adrian Underwood and the Romanian captain of the Mercer Street tanker, who has not yet been named, both died after the vessel, operated by London-based firm, Zodiac Maritime, was struck.The assault on July 29 has led to international condemnation of Iran after the UK, US and Israel pinned the blame on Tehran.Mr Underwood’s name was first revealed by a newspaper in Fiji, were he was from, and was confirmed by sources in Britain by the BBC.The former solider in the...