Bonkers Lexus LX Built For Falconry Loses Roof, Adds Trunk Lid

Don't call it a Jeep because it's here to take on the Escalade and Navigator. But it's better to be driven in than to drive. We're well into the age of bringing back beloved, storied nameplates as modern-day SUVs. The Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco, and Chevrolet Blazer are but a few examples, and you can count the 2022 Grand Wagoneer among them as well. It's bigger and more luxurious than ever. And, wow, did I mention big? Just don't call it a Jeep; the Grand Wagoneer is basically a brand unto itself now, probably because some focus group said it sounds more luxurious that way.