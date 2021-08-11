Bonkers Lexus LX Built For Falconry Loses Roof, Adds Trunk Lid
Note: Hit the CC button in case the English captions are not automatically turned on. Much like its mainstream sibling, the Toyota Land Cruiser, the fancier Lexus LX is a popular vehicle among off-road enthusiasts as it's just as capable and reliable as the LC while adding a dose of luxury. Even though the LX has received its fair share of mods, we haven't seen one quite like this before. It's a third-generation facelifted model, but before the more thorough revision was introduced for the 2016 model year.www.motor1.com
