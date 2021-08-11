Cancel
WWE

Mark Henry takes a shot at WWE

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 8 days ago
WWE continues to lay off and it really looks like no one is safe now. The WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is also convinced of this, who in recent months has decided to abandon the WWE ship, and join All Elite Wrestling, where he currently works as an analyst and as a coach for young recruits.

