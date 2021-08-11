Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate OKs Dems’ $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden

By Associated Press
WGN TV
WGN TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden’s expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package. Lawmakers approved Democrats’ budget resolution on...

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

