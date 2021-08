NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. The Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and global travel and tourism marketing leader PHG Consulting have begun their fourth consecutive year of working together to generate awareness for the destination in the North American market. PHG Consulting will handle social media and public relations for Nanjing, in addition to managing the destination’s English-language website GoToNanjing.com and providing travel trade support.