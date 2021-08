Just two weeks ago, I shared another Texas Lottery Scratch win of $150.00 on a $10 ticket! For those of you that don't know, I play Scratch games regularly. My 'luck' fluctuates, I will have a couple of weeks of good luck followed by a couple of weeks of bad luck. It looks like I am on a good luck stretch right now. During my lunch break, I purchased a $5 $50,000 POKER ticket at the Stripes at the corner of Navarro and Mockingbird and I WON $500.00! That's a pretty good return on my investment.