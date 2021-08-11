Square Enix Dragon Quest Survey Asks About Your Favorite Games

With many storefronts having Summer 2021 sales right now, a lot of great games on iOS and Android have been slowly getting discounted for a limited time. Square Enix just released the first three Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series games on mobile and PC platforms if you missed the trio of recent releases. Barring mainline numbered Final Fantasy games, there are still many great JRPGs from the publisher on mobile and some of the best Square Enix games have gotten pretty great discounts on both iOS and Android. While all the listings don’t indicate an end date for the discounts, The Last Remnant Remastered is listed as discounted from “August 6th until August 15th" so I assume all the games discounted right now will go back up to full price on August 15th. The games below are all discounted to around 50% off right now.