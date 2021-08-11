Cancel
Square Enix Dragon Quest Survey Asks About Your Favorite Games

By Andrew Kiya
Siliconera
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix has opened up a new survey to ask fans about their favorite Dragon Quest games. It also asks what they would like to see from the franchise in the future. The survey includes standard questions such as region, gender, and owned video game devices. Questions become more specific such as asking about favorite game genres and where fans get their latest Dragon Quest news.

