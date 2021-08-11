Cancel
Here's Why Momentum ETFs Are Looking Good Buys

Zacks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world’s largest economy seems to be on the path of economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump. There are several factors which are keeping the investors enthusiastic despite the rising number of delta variant cases in the United States. Thus, investors who want to gain from the steadily recovering U.S. economy can consider momentum ETFs. Before discussing the available ETF options in details, here we highlight the most powerful reasons why you should invest in them:

Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar Gains Momentum After Hawkish FOMC Minutes

US stocks declined on Wednesday as the market reacted to the latest Federal Reserve minutes. The minutes showed that most members of the bank’s monetary policy committee believe that the economic recovery could help tapering by the end of this year. These minutes supported statements by some of the bank’s officials. On Wednesday, Fed’s Eric Rosengreen said that the bank should start tapering its asset purchases and that some Federal stimulus should be removed to supercharge the economy. He argued that some of the measures like the enhanced unemployment benefits were encouraging some people not to work. The Dow Jones index declined by 382 points while the S&P 500 fell by 47 points.
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Selloff, Nvidia, Tesla AI Day, Robinhood: 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, Aug. 19:. 1. -- Stock Futures Sink as Most Fed Officials See Tapering This Year. Stock futures fell sharply Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it could begin tapering stimulus this year even as surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant have raised worries about the pace of the U.S. recovery.
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 285 Pts Lower; Fed Minutes, Robinhood in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening sharply lower Thursday, continuing the previous session’s selloff after the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting pointed to an early start to the tapering of its monetary stimulus. At 7 AM ET (1100 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 285 points,...
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

US stocks take a late turn lower, marking 2nd straight loss

(AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street on Wednesday, adding to losses in the market a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest drop in four weeks. The benchmark index fell 1.1%, its second straight loss coming off a five-day winning streak. The selling accelerated in the final hour of trading, with the S&P 500’s technology, health care, financial and industrial companies weighing down the index the most.
StocksZacks.com

Splunk (SPLK) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

SPLK - Free Report) closed at $142.22, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had gained 3.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.
StocksZacks.com

Restoration Hardware (RH) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

RH - Free Report) closed at $683.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Heading into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had gained 4.28% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.
StocksZacks.com

4 ETF Strategies to Follow Warren Buffett's Vision

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is famous for his incredible investment ideas. If you an ardent follower of the investment guru Warren Buffett, you might find his latest suggestions intriguing. Normally, Buffett takes interest in companies trading below what he believes is their intrinsic value. He aims for long-term outperformance and...
StocksZacks.com

Top 5 High-Flying Low-Beta Stocks to Counter Market Volatility

U.S. stock markets declined in the last two trading sessions on several near-term concerns. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — declined 1.87%, 1.78% and 1.82%, respectively. Wall Street is likely to remain volatile in the near future despite the fact that the fundamentals of the U.S. economy are solid and the overall trend of the market encouraging.
StocksZacks.com

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

WSM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $162.81, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.08% loss on the day. Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings had gained 1.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.25% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.93% in that time.
StocksZacks.com

Time to Tap Cyclical Sector ETFs?

Wall Street has rallied hard this year on vaccine distribution, a prolonged period of easy money policy and fiscal stimulus. Stronger-than-expected earnings are the major catalysts at present. The Q2 earnings picture has been robust, with aggregate total quarterly earnings on track to reach a new all-time record. The strength has been palpable on the revenue side (read: S&P 500 to Roar Higher: ETFs to Ride the Rally).
StocksZacks.com

Here's Why Small-Cap ETFs Are Sizzling With Opportunities

The small-cap centric index, namely, the Russell 2000, has also gained about 38.7% in the past year. This upside is being largely led by small-cap companies that are closely tied to the U.S. economy and are therefore well-positioned to outshine when the economy improves. Investors have multiple reasons to cheer...
Stocksetftrends.com

Midstream’s Got Momentum

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is positive proof that midstream energy is one of the places to be this year in the resurgent energy sector. The exchange traded fund is higher by 25.525% year-to-date, an advantage of nearly 150 basis points over the S&P 500 Energy Index. Plus, there are reasons to believe midstream assets may have more upside ahead as 2021 enters its latter stages.
StocksZacks.com

India ETF (PIN) Hits a New 52-Week High

PIN - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 47.6% from its 52-week low of $18.50/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed in future:. PIN...
StocksZacks.com

Nvidia ETFs to Buy on Blockbuster Q2 Earnings

NVDA - Free Report) reported blockbuster second-quarter fiscal 2022 results after market close yesterday, wherein it outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues. The company also offered an upbeat guidance for the ongoing quarter. Earnings per share came in at $1.04, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Wednesday, adding to losses in the market a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest drop in four weeks. The benchmark index fell 1.1 percent, its second straight loss coming off a five-day winning streak. The selling accelerated in the final hour of trading, with the S&P 500’s technology, health care, financial and […]
StocksZacks.com

Robinhood Warns on Trading Activity: ETFs in Focus

HOOD - Free Report) reported its first quarterly report after going public last month, wherein it reported a huge loss for the second quarter. It incurred net loss of $2.16 per share against earnings of 9 cents in the year-ago quarter. A big chunk of the loss was attributable to an accounting issue due to a change in fair value for convertible notes and warrant liability, according to the company.
StocksZacks.com

"Dog Days" of August Settle into the Market

Aside from Monday’s heroic turnaround on the Dow and S&P 500, this has been a fairly bad week for market indexes. Though the Dow only dipped -0.19% on the day, it marks the third-straight down day and -700+ points since Monday’s close. The S&P 500 managed to eke out a +0.13% beat on the day but is still down -1.68% from Monday.
StocksZacks.com

Bull Of The Day: Nasdaq (NDAQ)

NDAQ - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Strong Buy) and is the home to numerous technology and biotechnology stocks. This exchanges is the place where millions of shares are traded on a daily basis. The company itself is public and listed on the NASDAQ exchange and estimates are moving higher. Let’s take a deeper look at this stock in this Bull of the Day article.

