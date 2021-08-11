I need cash. Should I try a reverse mortgage or just move?

Q. I am 69 and a registered nurse. I haven’t been working for the last four years because employers consider me old and too expensive for them. I have supported myself with my IRA, Social Security and a small monthly pension. I have about $550,000 of equity in my home, but I have a mortgage balance of $260,000. I am unable to refinance because my debt ratio is too high. I am in despair and discouraged. I am house rich but daily poor. Is there another way to access the equity such as a reverse mortgage or should I just move? I don’t have any family to leave my estate to.