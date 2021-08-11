Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston Globe hires Nielsen to help boost readership diversity

By Don Seiffert
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 8 days ago
The Boston Globe is looking to grow its readership among diverse groups, and it’s hired media analytics firm Nielsen to figure out exactly how to do that. Peggy Byrd, the Globe’s chief marketing officer, was quoted in a story last week in Editor and Publisher Magazine talking about the study, which was first announced in May. A Globe spokeswoman told the Business Journal that sometime this fall, the company will reveal the results.

