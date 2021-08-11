Boston Globe hires Nielsen to help boost readership diversity

BOSTON, Mass., August 18, 2021 — BondLink, the leading provider of cloud-based investor relations & debt management software solutions in the $4 trillion municipal bond market, announced the appointment of David Allen as Vice President of Sales. He brings more than 25 years of experience to the Boston-based firm, including strategic market positioning, cross-functional leadership, and process development to accelerate its rapid product adoption following a Series B capital raise in May 2021. “State and local governments, universities, public utilities, and other key providers need technology more than ever to engage and attract modern investors, especially with the federal infrastructure stimulus on its way,” said Colin MacNaught, BondLink’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Dave’s experience and background will be a huge asset to BondLink as we grow our team, develop more tools for our clients, and increase the efficiencies we offer to move the muni bond market forward.” “The largest issuers in the market rely on BondLink to drive their bond programs, and that trust speaks volumes about the value our technology provides,” Allen said. “In today’s markets, investors of all sizes, from professional asset managers to individual retail buyers, are demanding easier access to information and greater transparency. I’ve seen this evolution take place in the corporate bond market around fair disclosure requirements, and now more recently around ESG obligations.” “Our turnkey solutions provide tremendous value to public finance professionals who are under-resourced and under-served from a technology perspective,” he added. “I’m excited to join the BondLink team and help issuers access capital more efficiently to ultimately lower their borrowing costs and benefit their taxpayers.” Most recently, Allen was Head of Enterprise Sales, Americas for Nasdaq’s Governance Solutions. In his four years at Nasdaq, he developed a sizable team with scalable processes that encouraged adoption of technology to simplify decision-making, enhance collaboration, and improve governance for public and private companies, municipalities, and nonprofits. Prior to his time at Nasdaq, he was the VP of Sales for GfK and General Manager for their eCommerce content business in North America. Earlier in his career, he was a Sales leader with CCBN (acquired by Thomson Financial), which built IR solutions for public companies and helped them to meet their disclosure requirements and bolster demand with public equity investors. BondLink is currently hiring for positions across the company, including five roles on Dave’s team.