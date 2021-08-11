Unity acquires remote desktop streaming platform Parsec

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the high performance remote desktop and streaming technology company, Parsec, which allows gaming and creative professionals to work together from anywhere. This transaction is an important step toward Parsec's and Unity's expanded cloud vision: that creators should expect to be able to work from any location, on any device through rich and powerful tools and seamless cloud infrastructure to deliver the real-time 3D experiences of the future.