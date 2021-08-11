Unity acquires remote desktop streaming platform Parsec
Unity, the business behind the game design platform of the same name, has announced its plans to acquire Parsec. Unity announced the acquisition in a press release yesterday on its website. Parsec is a remote desktop streaming platform that rose to popularity during last year’s coronavirus lockdown. The app allows developers and gamers to remotely access desktops over the internet. Unity will acquire the developer for £231million ($320million), making it the biggest acquisition for the company to date.www.nme.com
Comments / 1