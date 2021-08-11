City commits to spending $1.5M on landfill odor problem
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia’s City Council committed to spending nearly $1.5 million Tuesday to address current issues with the city’s embattled landfill. In separate votes, the council unanimously appropriated $1.01 million to hire a solid waste manager and four full-time landfill workers, lease equipment, acquire an odor mitigation system and fund the installation of 17 additional gas wells within the landfill.heraldcourier.com
