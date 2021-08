The following note is reprinted with permission from its author, Megan Coppola, who published the message on her businesses’ Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The upshot: she and the staff at Beans ‘n’ Leaves in West Brighton are not checking the vaccination cards on customers until forced by the city. In September, a fine policy starting at $1,000 will be in place as restaurant owners and other establishments must segregate diners. Fully and partially vaccinated guests can dine indoors while the unvaccinated must sit in outdoor sections or can only pickup food and beverage to go. Beans & Leaves is located at 422 Forest Ave., West Brighton. Beansandleavescafe.com.