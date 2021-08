At 34, in October 1974, Pele had played his last game for Brazil three years earlier and the Santos goal machine was winding down in his last season before his knees were subjected to one last lucrative runout on the hard plastic turf of the North American Soccer League. George Best hit 34 in May 1980 in what was arguably the last decent part of his career, also in the NASL, after which his list of clubs became much more numerous and much more tragic. Diego Maradona turned 34 in November 1994, banned for his World Cup finals positive cocaine test, and uncontracted to a club.