San Antonio, TX

Find your new furry best friend at this San Antonio adoption event

By Steven Santana
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlamo City residents looking for a their new best furry friend can find one at this upcoming event, while helping other cats and dogs find new homes. Locals can do this all at the Barkadelic adoption and indoor market event at Brick at 108 Blue Star, #1773 on August 22 from noon to 5 p.m. The event will benefit local pet adoption, care and rescue nonprofits the Footbridge Foundation and Cannoli Fund.

