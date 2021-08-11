Hot, Humid Weather Continues, Some Relief Arrives This Weekend
Another two to three days of hot and humid weather is likely before changes arrive this weekend bringing some relief and scattered thunderstorms into the state. The changes arrive by the end of the week as a weak surface front moves into the state. This will also bring scattered showers and storms and a reduction in temperature, both morning lows and afternoon highs. Low-level moisture will remain present, but heat index values will drop into the 90s and heat advisories will not be required for a few days this weekend into early next week. Unfortunately, the heat and humidity will remain quite high for the next few days with additional heat stress issues likely for a large portion of Eastern OK and the surrounding areas today through Thursday. Afternoon highs will reach 99 to 100 in the metro both today and tomorrow before dropping a degree or two Friday as the system nears the area. Heat advisories will be required again today and Thursday.www.newson6.com
Comments / 0