Environment

Hot, Humid Weather Continues, Some Relief Arrives This Weekend

By Alan Crone
News On 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother two to three days of hot and humid weather is likely before changes arrive this weekend bringing some relief and scattered thunderstorms into the state. The changes arrive by the end of the week as a weak surface front moves into the state. This will also bring scattered showers and storms and a reduction in temperature, both morning lows and afternoon highs. Low-level moisture will remain present, but heat index values will drop into the 90s and heat advisories will not be required for a few days this weekend into early next week. Unfortunately, the heat and humidity will remain quite high for the next few days with additional heat stress issues likely for a large portion of Eastern OK and the surrounding areas today through Thursday. Afternoon highs will reach 99 to 100 in the metro both today and tomorrow before dropping a degree or two Friday as the system nears the area. Heat advisories will be required again today and Thursday.

State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
Augusta, GAwfxg.com

Weather Now Forecast: Hot, humid, a few storms

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WFXG) - The end of the workweek is almost here. Another summer-like day is in store across the CSRA with high temperatures this afternoon in the low to mid 90s. With the humidity factored in, the heat index will climb above 100 degrees this afternoon. Please remember to stay hydrated!
EnvironmentWNEM

Continued Warming Trend and Humidity Today into the Weekend

Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your Thursday has been going well, and it certainly has been off to a bright start. Just like Wednesday, the chance does remain for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but there is no need to change any outdoor plans. We continue to warm up as well.
Environmentmprnews.org

Hot, humid weather persists Thursday

Minnesota faces another day of heat and high humidity Thursday before the weather pattern finally starts to change. Much like Wednesday, Thursday is starting warm and muggy, with most of the state in the upper 60s and even more spots in the 70s. Almost all of Minnesota can expect highs...
EnvironmentNews On 6

More Scattered Storms Before Weekend Heat and Humidity

A weak disturbance in the southwest flow aloft will bring a few more scattered showers and storms into the region today and this evening. As with the previous few days, these will be highly scattered in nature but also likely to produce locally heavy rainfall for those locations that do receive precipitation. Better chances will remain across the southern sections of the state, but we’ll see a few across northern OK. A few cells may produce gusty winds but organized severe weather threats are unlikely due to the lack of stronger flow aloft and weak steering currents. Temps are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s with partly to occasionally cloudy conditions, yet humidity values will support heat index values nearing 100 in some locations. Heat index values Friday into the weekend are expected to rise very near or slightly above heat criteria with locations from 105 to 109, more so Sunday into early next week. A mid-level ridge of high pressure will begin expanding northward into most of the state this weekend, but locations on the northern edge of the ridge (northern OK and southern Kansas) will remain in a favorable position for a few storms. A few of these storms may become strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat.
Environmentwbtw.com

Hot weather will continue into the weekend

The hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas tonight and tomorrow. This will bring scattered thunderstorms tonight, and then again tomorrow. We will not see much of a cool down, and high temperatures will be back in the 80s to near 90. This front will push Tropical Storm Henri to the north and away from the Carolinas. We will see no weather impacts from the storm in our area, although there will be rough surf and strong rip currents at the beaches tomorrow and Saturday. High pressure will control our weather over the weekend and through next week. Typical summertime weather will continue with partly sunny skies, hot, humid weather and a chance for thunderstorms each afternoon. High temperatures will stay close to normal into next week in the 80s and 90s.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Hot And Humid

CHICAGO (CBS) — The low for Thursday night is 70. (Credit: CBS 2) Fog develops toward morning Friday. Humidity stays in place through Saturday until a cold front crosses our area. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a tiny pop-up shower chance Friday afternoon. More organized shower and thunderstorm activity are expected along the front Saturday afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Friday is 88, Saturday 89. (Credit: CBS 2) Sunday will feel less humid. The high is 83.

