Paris Saint-Germain have completed and officially confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi as a free agent, following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona. Messi was reportedly set to renew his deal with the Catalan club. He himself confirmed that he had offered to have his wages reduced by 50% to stay at the Camp Nou, but the club are so deeply in financial difficulties that they were unable to keep him even under those terms. The La Liga regulations concerning the wage bills for the clubs would not allow it.