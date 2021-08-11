Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Unsettled weather continues through the end of the week

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
UPDATE 12:25 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Washington counties.

UPDATE 12 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Beaver County and Lawrence County.

Grab the umbrella and keep it handy over the next couple of days, unsettled weather continues through the end of the work week.

Morning showers and a few storms are possible for some, mainly in our central and southern counties. It will be very warm and muggy again; highs will reach the mid to upper 80s but it will feel more like the mid 90s. A few thunderstorms are likely again this afternoon in spots, any storm that develops could produce strong winds and heavy rain.

The heat is on for Thursday, highs will reach the low 90s. Sunshine and clouds mixed in the forecast through the day with thunderstorms developing by the late afternoon and evening. Strong storms are possible during this timeframe.

Strong storms are likely again Friday but finally less humid air with calm conditions will return by the weekend.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on your forecast. Don’t forget to download the WPXI Severe Weather 11 App for active weather alerts and live radar while you are on the go.

©2021 Cox Media Group

ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Allison Park Pa#Franklin Park Pa#Aliquippa Pa#Beaver Falls Pa#Nwspittsburgh
