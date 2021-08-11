Worcester Summer Jam Returns to Crompton Park on Saturday
WORCESTER - For the fifth time in six years, over 40 pro, semi-pro and collegiate basketball players descend on Crompton Park on Saturday, August 14. The Summer Jam Classic returns this year with its all-day event that includes a seven team, outdoor basketball tournament. The event includes DJ Coley Cole and DJ Kid Cash along with live performers and vendors. In previous years, the event has drawn as many as 600 attendees.thisweekinworcester.com
