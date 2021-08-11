Roger Marolt: Who’s the leader of the club made for you and (not) me?
Don’t you love it that members of the Snowmass Club have launched a letter-writing campaign in the local newspapers? You know the plan: Incite a like-minded crowd and bombard the letters section with screeds exposing some objectionable issue that fires everyone up and eventually subjects the instigators of said bad deeds to so much public shame and humiliation that they completely come around to meeting all of your demands. It’s a familiar tactic that works all the time. Yeah, right.www.aspentimes.com
