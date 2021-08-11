‘Respect’ costume designer says the Queen of Soul’s fashion choices revealed her humanity

The last time I talked to Tony-winning costume and set designer Clint Ramos, he had recently opened the Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford-led “Sunday In The Park With George” revival and was working on Michael Arden’s reimagining of “Once On This Island.” Since then, his Broadway portfolio has grown to include “Burn This,” “Grand Horizons,” “The Rose Tattoo” and “Slave Play.” His work on the last two resulted in Tony nominations for the upcoming ceremony. But Ramos has also branched out into film. He served as costume designer and production designer for the 2019 indie “Lingua Franca,” an engaging portrait of an undocumented trans woman working as a caretaker in Coney Island. The beautiful film, which RogerEbert.com film critic Christy Lemire called “intimate and specific, yet applicable to so many people living their lives in fear and flux all over the country,” is a modest, quiet piece that’s well worth seeking out on Netflix. His next project is anything but modest and quiet.