Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 05:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Erie County through 615 AM EDT At 529 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Findley Lake, or 13 miles east of Erie, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Erie, Corry, North East, Union City, Waterford, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville, Mill Village, Elgin and Northwest Harborcr. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
