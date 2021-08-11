Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 05:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Erie County through 615 AM EDT At 529 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Findley Lake, or 13 miles east of Erie, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Erie, Corry, North East, Union City, Waterford, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville, Mill Village, Elgin and Northwest Harborcr. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union City, PA
City
Mill Village, PA
City
Waterford, PA
City
Corry, PA
City
Elgin, PA
County
Erie County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...

Comments / 0

Community Policy