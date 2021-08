Oregon’s Eviction Moratorium has ended. BUT YOU CAN APPLY AGAIN for rental assistance today!. Applying for rental assistance can help with rent and utilities and can also help pause potential evictions. The Oregon Legislature recently established a safe harbor period; if you have applied for rent assistance and get a nonpayment eviction notice, you may provide documentation of your application for assistance to your landlord. If you do this, you cannot be evicted for 60 days from the time you provide the documentation to your landlord. This gives you extra time to allow your rent assistance application to be processed and payments made to your landlord. The 60-day clock begins when you provide documentation to your landlord that you’ve applied for assistance, and you can provide the documentation up until what is called “first appearance” in Court. You should record the date you provide the documentation to your landlord. Go to www.oregonlawhelp.org for more information or to seek legal advice.