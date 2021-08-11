Cancel
Video Games

Barry The Bunny Brings "Challenging" 2D Platforming To Switch For Just $5

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're in the market for a cheap and cheerful platformer, you might want to check out Barry the Bunny when it hops onto the Switch eShop later this week. Said to feature "challenging" platforming action, Barry the Bunny has you jumping through levels and collecting items to progress through each of its four worlds. You'll need to defeat enemies by throwing certain items you find and evade dangerous traps, all while picking up enough wood to build bridges as you go.

