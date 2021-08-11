Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

As legal fees mount, Rudy Giuliani signs up for Cameo's celebrity messaging service

By Sky Palma
Posted by 
Salon
Salon
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02o3qn_0bODGxsC00

Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee, on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Faced with mounting legal bills and a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems, Rudy Giuliani is turning to the personal message site Cameo where users can pay for personal messages from public figures, Newsweek reports.

Giuliani joining Cameo comes on the heels of a string of setbacks, including the suspension of his D.C. law license and his suspension from practicing law in New York state due to "demonstrably false and misleading" statements regarding the 2020 election.

"Good news: I want to connect with YOU on Cameo - now taking all Cameo requests!" Giuliani tweeted on Tuesday.

With his tweet, Giuliani included a link to a video where he beckons users to request a message.

"Hi I'm Rudy Giuliani and I'm on Cameo. If there is an issue you want to discuss or a story you'd like to hear or share with me, or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it," he says. "It can be arranged, we can talk through the magic of Cameo."

Comments / 30

Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Newsweek#Dominion Voting Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
RecipesSalon

This grandma-approved tomato recipe has people in a tizzy

Stop what you're doing and eat a tomato immediately. Unless, of course, you are. in the middle of eating a tomato, in which case well done; and while I have you, I hope, in between your tomato sandwiches and BLTs and no-cook sauces, you saved a few of those summer jewels to can for later. Tomatoes are at their peak right now, and you can squirrel away some of that late summer flavor for the dark days of winter with just a little time and know-how.
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Fox News Asks N.Y. Judge to Toss $2.7 Billion Election Suit (1)

News outlet says its reporting is protected by First Amendment. Trump lawyer claimed to have ‘fire hose’ of evidence, Fox says. lawyer was grilled by a judge about the network’s extensive coverage of false claims that the voting technology firm. Smartmatic Corp. conspired against. Donald Trump. in November’s presidential election,...
LawPosted by
Deadline

Rudy Giuliani Lawyer Says Smartmatic Smears Were “Product Disparagement” Not Full-Out Defamation – Update

Rudy Giuliani’s attorney rehashed conspiracy theories and was light on evidence when pressed by a judge Tuesday in a defamation suit brought by voting software firm Smartmatic. Joe Sibley of Camara & Sibley asked New York State Supreme Court Judge David Cohen to dismiss six of the claims against his client Giuliani because they constituted “product disparagement,” or calling the software lousy, not defamation. The latter is the charge brought by the company in a lawsuit against Fox, three of its hosts, Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Defendants have asked for the case to be dismissed and their counsel, one by one,...
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

Fox News, Giuliani circle drain in bid to duck defamation suit

MANHATTAN (CN) — The voting-technology company Smartmatic appeared likely Tuesday to advance a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News and Rudy Giuliani for pushing a baseless ballot-rigging conspiracy theory after the 2020 election. Smartmatic’s complaint, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, is one of the largest defamation complaints ever filed...
New York City, NYarcamax.com

Skeptical NYC judge grills Fox News attorney about 2020 election lies: 'Was there any fact-checking?'

NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge seemed skeptical Monday that Fox News can’t be held liable for spreading lies about the 2020 election. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice David Cohen appeared sympathetic to Smartmatic, a voting technology company that sued the conservative news network and President Donald Trump’s former attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell in February for $2.7 billion in damages, citing a “disinformation campaign” that harmed its business.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Law & Crime

OAN Must Cover Rachel Maddow’s $250,000 Legal Bill Following MSNBC Host’s Court of Appeals Victory Over Right-Wing Channel

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow‘s remark that the “most obsequiously pro-Trump right wing news outlet in America really literally is paid Russian propaganda” did not defame One America Network, and the right-wing network’s lawsuit violated a statute meant to deter abuse of the court system, a federal appellate court unanimously ruled on Tuesday.
POTUSMSNBC

Reality an unwelcome guest at 'pillow guy' big reveal event to restore Trump presidency

On the eve of what pillow entrepreneur Mike Lindell says will be the return of the Donald Trump presidency following the revelation of evidence that the 2020 election was somehow corrupt, Rachel Maddow looks at reporting on the collapse of the evidence on which Lindell was apparently relying, and indications of the involvement of a notorious scammer. Aug. 13, 2021.
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

‘You’re Wrong!’ Trump Supporter Confronts Dan Crenshaw For Refusing to Say 2020 Election Was Stolen

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) was heckled by a Republican Senate candidate at a recent fundraising event after he refused to say that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. “There are certain states with problems, but don’t kid yourself into believing that’s why we lost,” Crenshaw told Bobby Piton, a 2022 Senate candidate for the state of Illinois, referring to Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2o20 election was fraudulent. “It’s not; it’s not. I’ll tell you openly.”
U.S. PoliticsBoston Herald

Hunter Biden, Andrew Cuomo, Prince Andrew and CNN all trending scandals

Hunter Biden’s latest lost laptop escapade — this time with a naked twist — is trending up as his dad’s approval rating is heading in the opposite direction. Google trends had the president’s son atop its trending section Thursday after news broke he may have lost another laptop that the Daily Mail claims includes “embarrassing pictures” of him and an unidentified woman naked in a hotel room.

Comments / 30

Community Policy