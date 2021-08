Most local areas across SE Minnesota saw a slight improvement in the drought situation compared to last week. But there is a long ways to go before we can get back to normal. This year alone, Rochester continues to run a 7" deficit on the year. For the Month of August, we're on pace with what's typical. But that isn't enough to turn things around. We'll be dealing with this until we get get a prolonged stretch that can give everyone a surplus of rain.