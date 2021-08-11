Gov. DeSantis’ agenda is at odds with efforts to save lives | Column

Gov. Ron DeSantis [ JOE RAEDLE | Getty Images North America ]

We’re heading for a showdown between the governor who believes that “personal freedom” is the way out of the pandemic, and local officials and school superintendents, who want to employ public health strategies of masking, distancing and vaccinations.

Leon and Orange counties have mandated that county employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have imposed indoor mask mandates.

Are local governments defying the governor and state law? Or are they searching for any gray area in the edicts by Ron DeSantis and his compliant Legislature, that might allow the locals to do more than just encourage people to take protective measures?

After initially issuing an executive order, DeSantis got the Legislature to prohibit local governments from issuing COVID restrictions, demonstrating that sometimes the home-rule/preemption debate that takes place every legislative session is about saving lives.

Are there any restrictions local officials can impose to protect the health of those they serve, especially from the ravages of the delta variant now surging through Florida? Is it a permissible mandate if there are no penalties and local governments do not impose fines for not wearing masks in crowded county facilities?

DeSantis is clearly not going to reverse course from the determined ineffectiveness of his policies, even in the face of obvious failures.

He is even engaged in an absurd fight with the cruise industry that only makes it difficult for the cruise lines to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Echoing guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended indoor masking for teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. But our governor is ready to convene a special session of the Legislature to enact measures preventing school districts from requiring schoolchildren returning to classes this week to be masked.

DeSantis says he wants to see kids smile, not masked. How about measures to ensure that they and their teachers get through this crisis without hospitalization and ventilators?

The governor seems willing to bet his re-election, perhaps his political career, on opposition to government mandates. He’s betting that more voters support his brand of personal freedom than voters willing to endure inconveniences to make it more likely that they, their families and neighbors get through this pandemic alive.

Playing to a like-minded audience at a recent meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council, he reiterated his opposition to mandates aimed at curbing the spread of the virus: “I think it’s very important that we say, unequivocally, no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions and no (to) mandates.”

He declared Floridians “free to choose” how to fight the pandemic and claimed government restrictions are based on “whims of bureaucratic authorities” who want to consign America to a “Faucian dystopia.” A pro-DeSantis political action committee is selling anti-mask merchandise, including shirts that read, “Don’t Fauci My Florida.”

A normal politician might regret the timing of all this bluster. For two weeks, Florida has accounted for one in five cases of the COVID virus nationwide, with more infections than any other state.

So, we’re headed for a showdown. Whether it is defiance by local officials or a search for permissible restrictions, courts will ultimately decide.

While we can be grateful for the courage of local officials and their fidelity to science-based solutions, it’s hard to be optimistic about how this ends, as DeSantis remade the Florida Supreme Court.

One last point: our governor claims that his goal is to protect Florida as an “oasis of freedom.” But this is not the full story.

Our system grants presidents, governors and mayors both authority and the ability to influence behavior through their “‘bully pulpit.” If DeSantis’ only agenda is to protect freedom by opposing mandates, why has he not encouraged people to — voluntarily — use masks when in public?

A comment by an administration spokesperson, responding to the Leon and Orange county initiatives, may give us a clue. Casting doubt and fear over the vaccines, the spokesperson said the vaccines have only “emergency use authorization” by the federal government — as if such authorization does not require rigorous clinical trials.

DeSantis may say he is protecting freedom by opposing government mandates, but he also seems to oppose the science-based public health measures that save lives.

Howard L. Simon served as executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida from 1997-2018.