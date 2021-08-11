Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Gov. DeSantis’ agenda is at odds with efforts to save lives | Column

By Howard L. Simon
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0do21U_0bODG9GT00
Gov. Ron DeSantis [ JOE RAEDLE | Getty Images North America ]

We’re heading for a showdown between the governor who believes that “personal freedom” is the way out of the pandemic, and local officials and school superintendents, who want to employ public health strategies of masking, distancing and vaccinations.

Leon and Orange counties have mandated that county employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have imposed indoor mask mandates.

Are local governments defying the governor and state law? Or are they searching for any gray area in the edicts by Ron DeSantis and his compliant Legislature, that might allow the locals to do more than just encourage people to take protective measures?

After initially issuing an executive order, DeSantis got the Legislature to prohibit local governments from issuing COVID restrictions, demonstrating that sometimes the home-rule/preemption debate that takes place every legislative session is about saving lives.

Are there any restrictions local officials can impose to protect the health of those they serve, especially from the ravages of the delta variant now surging through Florida? Is it a permissible mandate if there are no penalties and local governments do not impose fines for not wearing masks in crowded county facilities?

DeSantis is clearly not going to reverse course from the determined ineffectiveness of his policies, even in the face of obvious failures.

He is even engaged in an absurd fight with the cruise industry that only makes it difficult for the cruise lines to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Echoing guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended indoor masking for teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. But our governor is ready to convene a special session of the Legislature to enact measures preventing school districts from requiring schoolchildren returning to classes this week to be masked.

DeSantis says he wants to see kids smile, not masked. How about measures to ensure that they and their teachers get through this crisis without hospitalization and ventilators?

The governor seems willing to bet his re-election, perhaps his political career, on opposition to government mandates. He’s betting that more voters support his brand of personal freedom than voters willing to endure inconveniences to make it more likely that they, their families and neighbors get through this pandemic alive.

Playing to a like-minded audience at a recent meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council, he reiterated his opposition to mandates aimed at curbing the spread of the virus: “I think it’s very important that we say, unequivocally, no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions and no (to) mandates.”

He declared Floridians “free to choose” how to fight the pandemic and claimed government restrictions are based on “whims of bureaucratic authorities” who want to consign America to a “Faucian dystopia.” A pro-DeSantis political action committee is selling anti-mask merchandise, including shirts that read, “Don’t Fauci My Florida.”

A normal politician might regret the timing of all this bluster. For two weeks, Florida has accounted for one in five cases of the COVID virus nationwide, with more infections than any other state.

So, we’re headed for a showdown. Whether it is defiance by local officials or a search for permissible restrictions, courts will ultimately decide.

While we can be grateful for the courage of local officials and their fidelity to science-based solutions, it’s hard to be optimistic about how this ends, as DeSantis remade the Florida Supreme Court.

One last point: our governor claims that his goal is to protect Florida as an “oasis of freedom.” But this is not the full story.

Our system grants presidents, governors and mayors both authority and the ability to influence behavior through their “‘bully pulpit.” If DeSantis’ only agenda is to protect freedom by opposing mandates, why has he not encouraged people to — voluntarily — use masks when in public?

A comment by an administration spokesperson, responding to the Leon and Orange county initiatives, may give us a clue. Casting doubt and fear over the vaccines, the spokesperson said the vaccines have only “emergency use authorization” by the federal government — as if such authorization does not require rigorous clinical trials.

DeSantis may say he is protecting freedom by opposing government mandates, but he also seems to oppose the science-based public health measures that save lives.

Howard L. Simon served as executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida from 1997-2018.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Give Us A Clue#Covid#Floridians#Faucian#The Florida Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Watch live: Gov. DeSantis COVID press conference

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a COVID-19 press conference on Thursday from Ormond Beach. The press conference was scheduled to start at 10:30 from the Ormond Beach Senior Center. DeSantis has been making press conferences at the 15-20 locations the state is opening up for free monoclonal anitbody treatment for those who have tested positive for COVID-19. Watch below or at ...
Sciencefloridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: Masking athletes is ‘totally overboard’

“Some of this stuff is just… I think it's more political,” DeSantis said. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday said mandating athletes to wear face coverings during athletic competition is not only unsafe, it’s “totally, totally overboard.”. After promoting monoclonal antibodies and criticizing school mask mandates at a press conference in...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

My grandkids understand masks better than Gov. DeSantis | Column

It was a face-off, and I was outnumbered: seven little kids, splashing and chattering, one granddad, slathered with sunscreen. I was lifeguarding my two granddaughters while they cooled off from the suffocating heat. Poolside at an apartment building in south Tampa. The dog days of August, 90 degrees. Five of their friends, ages five to eight, had joined them at the shallow end. The splashing armada had formed, and grown. The sounds of chatter were loud, the waters stirred by cannonball mini-plunges.
Pasco County, FLwfla.com

Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference with Florida Division of Emergency Management officials in Hudson Thursday. A press release for the event does not mention specifics but said the governor would be speaking at the Fasano Center at 1:10 p.m. FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and FDEM Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke will be in attendance.
Public Healthfloridapolitics.com

Congressional Democrats: Ron DeSantis is ‘a threat to public health’

Congressional Democrats say DeSantis is pursuing Trumpian policies. Saying Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ policies put Floridians at risk, members of the Democratic Congressional Delegation on Wednesday called on businesses, local governments, and individuals to do what they can to reverse the state’s worsening COVID-19 crisis. U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Charlie...
Public HealthPosted by
Colorado Newsline

Biden mandates vaccines in nursing homes, admonishes GOP governors on school masks

WASHINGTON — Nursing homes will be required to ensure their staffers are vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk losing federal Medicare and Medicaid dollars, the Biden administration announced Wednesday in a major move on vaccinations as the delta variant sweeps many states. President Joe Biden at a press conference also criticized Republican governors who have prohibited […] The post Biden mandates vaccines in nursing homes, admonishes GOP governors on school masks appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Shiawassee County, MIArgus Press

DeSantis, Abbott making children unsafe

As children return to in-person classrooms and pediatric COVID-19 cases skyrocket (particularly throughout the South), two men continue to stand out as the most callous, least rational of their species: Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. With their insatiable craving for the anti-science adulation of...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Gov. DeSantis, AdventHealth pushing monoclonal antibody treatment

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and AdventHealth are trying to get the word out about monoclonal antibody treatments. Advent Health has been offering the infusion for months but says many people still don’t seem to know about it. On Monday, the governor announced free monoclonal antibody treatments will...
Panama City, FLmypanhandle.com

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at North Bay Haven today sometime after 12 p.m. DeSantis has been traveling the state and highlighting the $1,000 bonuses the state approved for teachers and principals who returned to work during the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, DeSantis has...
Public Healthvillages-news.com

Gov. Desantis is arrogant

Why isn’t DeSantis revealing the numbers of children 18 and younger hospitalized with COVID-19? Florida sets the COVID-19 hospitalization records, once again, including highest in the nation for children. Why doesn’t he know that his very own state has asked the federal gov’t for 300 ventilators? Why are parents willing to send their own children to school ignoring the advice from epidemiologists?
Florida StateDaily Commercial

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not a bold, courageous leader

Quick, name something Gov. Ron DeSantis has done that showed courage but hurt him politically. All right, forget “quick.” Take your time. It’s hard to think of DeSantis putting the long-term benefit of Florida ahead of political expediency. Getting re-elected next year, and maybe running for president in 2024, requires...

Comments / 0

Community Policy