Boston, MA

Here's How to Beat the Extreme Heat This Week in Boston

By Staff Reports
NECN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the heat and humidity making temperatures feel like they're in the triple digits, the city of Boston has declared a heat emergency through Friday. The heat wave kicks off Wednesday throughout New England with hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will top 90° Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, making this a three-day heatwave. Our First Alert weather team is predicting that, with the oppressive humidity, heat indices will be jacked up over 100 degrees.

