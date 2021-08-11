Here's How to Beat the Extreme Heat This Week in Boston
With the heat and humidity making temperatures feel like they're in the triple digits, the city of Boston has declared a heat emergency through Friday. The heat wave kicks off Wednesday throughout New England with hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will top 90° Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, making this a three-day heatwave. Our First Alert weather team is predicting that, with the oppressive humidity, heat indices will be jacked up over 100 degrees.www.necn.com
