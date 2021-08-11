Cancel
Congress & Courts

Democrats put House, Senate at risk with $3.5 trillion package: ANALYSIS

ABC News
 8 days ago

President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are on the cusp of one of the biggest and most improbable victories of recent political memory -- a massive investment in infrastructure, social, environmental programs and more designed to validate their theory of governance and rebuild the economy as the nation emerges from the pandemic.

They are also at risk of losing everything. That goes for upcoming votes in Congress, as well as their narrow majorities in both the House and Senate.

MORE: Biden praises Senate passage of bipartisan infrastructure bill

Tuesday's Senate vote marked a sweeping bipartisan victory for Biden and his party that belies broader political realities. Nineteen Republican senators -- representing states as red as Idaho, Mississippi, Kentucky and Alaska -- joined all 50 Democrats in approving some $1 trillion in spending on roads, bridges, broadband and power-grid upgrades that would mark the largest such federal investments in decades.

MORE: Senate passes $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in big win for Democrats

"After years and years of 'infrastructure week,' we're on the cusp of an infrastructure decade that will truly transform America," Biden said at the White House Tuesday.

But the package will go nowhere in the House unless or until a far larger $3.5 trillion social-spending vehicle -- being referred to as "human infrastructure" by some Democrats -- also moves forward. That's not because of Republicans but because of Democrats, under the standard put forward by progressives and endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The process made an initial advancement when the Senate passed the budget resolution early Wednesday morning, but there are still countless details to come.

Gabrielle Crockett/Reuters - PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi answers questions from reporters during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, August 6, 2021.

But the widely divergent factions of the Democratic Party must be kept together through an arduous series of votes and procedural challenges, as well as intense public messaging and cross-pressures.

It will also mean more new spending -- lots of it. Approving trillions in new federal investments on a party-line vote carries considerable political risk for Democrats in what's already shaping up to be a hostile midterm year.

MORE: Universal pre-K, free community college tuition: What's in $3.5T budget bill

Going back to the New Deal era, a president's party has lost seats in Congress in his first midterm every cycle except one -- in 2002, barely a year after Sept. 11. Democrats hold just a four-seat margin in the House and control the Senate only because Vice President Kamala Harris is empowered to break ties.

Between redistricting, retirements, inflation, border crossings, crime, changes in voting rights and COVID-19 's lingering impacts, the challenges for Democrats are mounting. Republicans haven't been shy in predicting that new taxes and new spending will be the equivalent of previous legislative pushes -- around everything from Obamacare to Social Security privatization -- that produced massive backlashes.

"As soon as President Biden, Speaker Pelosi and Leader (Chuck) Schumer got the keys, they handed them right over to the far left," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

There's nothing new about McConnell sounding warnings about Democratic overreach. But he made those comments shortly before his final vote in favor the bipartisan package -- a "yes" vote that has confounded much of official Washington.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell heads to the Senate chamber to cast his vote at the US Capitol before a vote on the passage of a massive infrastructure plan in Washington on Aug. 10, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump has been arguing that Republicans were making a mistake in giving even a modest win to Biden. Candidates who hope to run with Trump's blessing -- or at least without his opposition -- have heard that message, in a sign of where they see voter enthusiasm stemming from.

"Now is not the time for bipartisanship in D.C. -- now is the time for fighting the woke liberal agenda," Josh Mandel, a leading GOP candidate for Senate in Ohio, said after the Republican he hopes to replace, Sen. Rob Portman, voted for the bipartisan package.

MORE: The long and winding road to an infrastructure bill: Reporter's notebook

Democrats hope this cycle will be different. They cite polling that shows broad support for infrastructure investment and steady approval of Biden's leadership, and argue that responsible governance is coveted more than ever in the wake of Trump, as well as the pandemic.

Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Transmission towers alongside a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. substation in Crockett, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020.

To some strategists, a massive budget deal encompassing universal pre-K, fighting poverty, combating climate change, expanding Medicare and helping "Dreamers" gain legal status represents a chance for Democrats to deliver on a whole host of promises at once.

"Because of President Biden's and Democrats' leadership, jobs and wages are up, unemployment is down and middle-class families are benefiting from a major tax cut," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said in announcing a nationwide bus tour to tout the party's accomplishments.

Biden tied the bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday to COVID, saying it would make a "historic recovery a long-term boom" as well as prove that government can do important and lasting work.

Alex Wong/Getty Images - PHOTO:President Joe Biden speaks about Senate passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the East Room of the White House, Aug. 10, 2021, in Washington.

"We can still come together to do big things -- important things," Biden said. "We proved that democracy can still work."

Walking off the Senate floor Tuesday after presiding over the vote, Harris called it a "good day" and added an implicit reminder of how close Democrats were to not having congressional majorities at all: "Elections matter."

On that point, Harris is correct. That goes for elections that have already happened as well as those just coming into view.

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Are the wheels coming off the Biden administration?

When we look back at the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency, will August of 2021 stand out as the time the wheels came off?. Despite the Senate passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a substantial legislative accomplishment, red flags and troubling new polls are popping up across the political landscape.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Nancy Pelosi snubs bipartisanship

On the critical issue of infrastructure, the public witnessed a historic breakthrough last week as a bipartisan team of U.S. senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Rob Portman of Ohio, shepherded a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan through the Senate. Over a third of the Republican caucus, 19 senators, joined the Democrats — practically a "Kumbaya" sing-along for a legislative body that has grown accustomed to either near-unanimous votes on uncontroversial legislation or bitter partisan splits from slim Republican or Democratic majorities.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Scoop: McCarthy and McConnell demand briefing

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) are demanding a classified briefing from the Biden administration on the government's plan to ensure safe passage for U.S. citizens out of Afghanistan. Why it matters: By demanding an official briefing for the so-called "Gang of Eight"...
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

A Democratic ‘Suicide Squad’ Threatens To Sabotage The Biden Agenda And Fellow Democrats

Nine Democratic House members, a rump “suicide squad” drawn from the House Problem Solvers Caucus – a misnomer, because this group has never solved any problem despite all the attention it receives – is inexplicably threatening the Biden agenda and fellow Democrats. Its members mostly have voted for whatever House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings to the floor for a vote. So what is their problem now?
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Congressman Tim Burchett Predicts Biden Administration Will Become Obama 2.0 With America’s Checkbook in Reaction to Afghanistan

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN-02) to the newsmaker line to get his reaction to Joe Biden’s abrupt decision to remove American forces from Afghanistan last week and its repercussions.
Presidential Electionmiamitimesonline.com

Dems renew push of elections bill blocked by GOP

Democrats are renewing their push to enact their marquee voting bill, pledging to make it the first order of business when the Senate returns in the fall even though they don’t have a clear strategy for overcoming steadfast Republican opposition. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced early last Wednesday his...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Manchin and Sinema advising House centrists

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) are privately advising the nine House centrist lawmakers trying to force Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold a quick vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure deal, lawmakers and aides tell Axios. Why it matters: The two moderates who've stirred the biggest frustrations and...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Pelosi scolding Taliban for their brutality even as her leader green-lights atrocities

If you’re wondering how the situation in Afghanistan could’ve spun so horrifically out of control, and so quickly, consider how Democrats now running the country think. On Saturday, just as the Taliban were set to take over the country, Speaker Nancy Pelosi actually commended President Joe Biden for “the actions he has taken” there. At the same time, she expressed concern about “reports regarding the Taliban’s brutal treatment of all Afghans, especially women and girls.”

