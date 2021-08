Koddi expects Labor Day check-in dates are likely to see large increases in demands over the coming weeks. As many Americans expect to travel during Labor Day weekend, it’s time to get those plans in place ASAP. This is not the time to mess around on “CP” time because gone are the days of waiting to postpone that hotel stay you’ve had postponed since the pandemic began — thinking prices will go down — because by the time you do, it will be gone.