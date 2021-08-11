Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress is more diverse than ever. The eviction fight shows why it matters

Posted by 
GMA
GMA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3LpF_0bODDfGZ00

One year after Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., won her historic primary race , the congresswoman and Black Lives Matter activist won a battle waged on the steps of the U.S. Capitol based on her own life experiences.

Bush, a longtime community organizer in Ferguson, Missouri, galvanized a group of Democratic lawmakers in an overnight protest and camped outside the Capitol for five nights to draw attention to federal eviction moratorium and to compel her peers in Congress to understand an experience that for her, hit home.

"I've been evicted three times in my life — once following a violent domestic assault in which a former partner left me for dead. I've lived out of my car for months with my two babies. I've seen my belongings in trash bags along my backseat," Bush wrote in a CNN op-ed published Aug. 6. "I know what that notice on the door means. Cold from the elements or wondering where I could find a bathroom, I've wondered who was speaking up in DC for people in my situation."

According to a December 2020 study by Princeton University's The Eviction Lab, eviction filings and eviction rates were significantly higher for Black renters than for white renters, while women -- particularly Black and Latino female renters -- faced higher eviction rates than their male counterparts.

The freshman lawmaker was sworn into the 117th Congress in January, along with a record number of women and women of color . Bush was welcomed into the "the squad" -- a group of progressive congresswomen of color that includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley -- all of whom rallied with Bush in her eviction fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTZGt_0bODDfGZ00
Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Cori Bush, joined by Congressional staffers and activists, protests the expiration of the eviction moratorium outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on July 31, 2021.

Omar, who is one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, told ABC News Live last week that her experience as a Somali refugee drove her to speak out.

"I spent the first night with Cori and Ayanna ... because we, the three of us, know what it means to be unhoused," the Minnesota Democrat said. "You know, I obviously fled conflict and was forcefully removed from my home and spent years in a refugee camp, but I know how deeply unsettling it is when you don't have the comfort of your home."

Record gain for women in Congress highlights lack of diversity among Republicans

According to Nadia Brown, a professor of government and African American studies at Georgetown University, the eviction fight shows why "representation matters" because it highlights diverse experiences and stories that are historically rare on Capitol Hill.

"The optimistic part is, yes, that Congress has more people of color, has more queer people, the number of younger Congress people has increased; people that are first-generation has also increased. But it's still overwhelmingly white, overwhelmingly male and overwhelmingly wealthy ... but the reason why we're paying attention to Ilhan Omar, to Cori Bush, it's because they're outliers," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R65pW_0bODDfGZ00
Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Rep. Cori Bush speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2021 in Washington, D.C., to discuss proposed legislation entitled Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown added that historically the identities of "activist" and "politician" were seen as separate but those identities converge in lawmakers like Bush and Omar who embrace their roots in activism in how they serve their constituents in Congress.

"This is something new," Brown said. "I had the opportunity to interview Cori Bush back when she was an activist in Ferguson right? And she was very poignant when she shared that she's filled a vacuum because the current leadership just wasn't there."

Why Republican women face a bleaker picture in the battle for representation in Congress

"People on the street trusted her [to] become this voice for them when elected officials weren't. So I think it's not just the tactic, it's the ethos that's different," she added.

Progressive lawmakers like freshmen New York Reps. Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman also participated in the protest on the Hill and as support grew, the group was soon joined by some moderate Democrats.

Ahead of the expiration of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium, members of Congress traveled back to their districts for August recess, but Bush -- the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress -- stayed in the nation's capital to resume the fight as millions of evictions loomed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2GYu_0bODDfGZ00
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images - PHOTO: U.S. Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., embrace during a rally on the eviction moratorium at the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 3, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

The Biden administration repeatedly argued that it does not have federal authority to extend the CDC eviction moratorium without Congress but as the protest on the Hill continued, pressure from progressive and some moderate Democrats mounted, culminating in an apparent reversal.

President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 3 that the CDC is extending the federal eviction moratorium for an additional 60 days in areas where there is substantial and high transmission of COVID-19, giving tenants an additional lifeline.

On the money: How 3 women of color overcame a broken system and made history in Congress

Top Democrats directly credited Bush and the colleagues who joined her on the steps of the Capitol for moving the needle by applying pressure on the federal government.

"You did this," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said as he walked out to the steps of the Capitol and embraced Bush and Ocasio-Cortez amid the news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpOq3_0bODDfGZ00
Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Cori Bush, joined by Congressional staffers and activists, protests the expiration of the eviction moratorium outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on July 31, 2021.

"I applaud the CDC for imposing an eviction moratorium ... I particularly applaud Rep. Cori Bush who understands what it's like to be evicted and who took her passion and turned it into amazingly effective action," Schumer said.

Asked about Bush's role, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the Missouri congresswoman has been "absolutely pivotal in getting real change."

'Squad' members, who drew relentless attacks from Trump, coast to victory in 2020 election

"She's one woman who stood up and said, 'I'm not moving.' She testified from personal experience and said this is what it's like to lose your home ... and that was enough to capture the attention of a lot of people across this nation and a lot of people in this building and at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue," Warren said.

Bush gave a nod to her roots as an activist during emotional remarks outside the U.S. Capitol celebrating the development.

"Let's be clear, activists are in Congress. So expect for things to be different," Bush said, adding that progressives are "already gearing up" for the next fight in the eviction crisis.

Comments / 1

GMA

GMA

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Democratic#Cnn#Princeton University#The Eviction Lab#Latino#Bloomberg#Congressional#Muslim#Abc News Live#Somali#Republicans#African American#Georgetown University#Capitol Hill#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Why the Biden administration's new evictions moratorium matters

It was last year when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) instituted an evictions moratorium, preventing landlords from evicting tenants that couldn't afford to make rent payments. The rationale behind the policy was obvious: as the pandemic took its toll on families and the economy, evictions risked making things worse, forcing people into shelters and others' homes.
Congress & CourtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

House Dems plan budget vote next week, defying moderates

WASHINGTON — Top Democrats plan House votes next week on a budget resolution that could clear a path for future passage of a $3.5 trillion, 10-year social and environment package, suggesting a showdown ahead with rebellious party moderates. Nine centrists have threatened to vote against their own party's budget blueprint,...
Congress, AZtucson.com

National Opinion: Ted Cruz is right! Congress needs term limits

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is the lead sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms. Although voters in the 1990s supported sweeping term limit legislation that imposed limits on state and local officeholders, the congressional term limits movement stalled in 1995 when the Supreme Court ruled that federal limits require a constitutional amendment.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Movement for Black Lives: Feds Targeted BLM Protesters

The federal government deliberately targeted Black Lives Matter protesters via heavy-handed criminal prosecutions in an attempt to disrupt and discourage the global movement that swept the nation last summer in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, according to a new report released Wednesday by The Movement for Black Lives.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Was Right

In 2017, I arrived at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport as part of a congressional staff delegation. Even though the U.S. embassy stood a mere four miles away, safety concerns necessitated our helicoptering from a recently constructed multimillion-dollar transit facility instead of traveling by road. As we flew over Kabul, I realized that the Afghan security forces, backed by thousands of U.S. personnel, could not even secure the heart of Afghanistan’s capital.
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Afghan women's rights are threatened — but the GOP isn't their champion

Over the last few days, the airwaves have been filled with Republicans voicing their deep concern over the rights of the women of Afghanistan. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., put out a statement sounding alarm bells that women “will suffer the most” from the loss of human rights under the Taliban’s rule. Rep. Steve Chabot, the self-described “dean of Ohio GOP congressional delegation,” appeared Sunday on NPR declaring that under Taliban rule, the lives of women and girls “are going to be reduced, condemned to slavery.”
ImmigrationWashington Post

How to Make Progress in the Immigration Debate

Immigration reform has not been on Washington’s agenda lately, but that may change soon: The final version of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget proposal, released last week, is widely expected to offer a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented workers. That means the debate about immigration reform may also soon return, along with zealotry on both sides.

Comments / 1

Community Policy