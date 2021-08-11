Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

World stocks mixed ahead of key data on US inflation

By ANNABELLE LIANG
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQOrZ_0bODDccO00

SINGAPORE — (AP) — World stocks were mixed Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data offering a glimpse at how the world’s largest economy is recovering.

France's CAC 40 climbed 0.2% to 6,833.22, while the DAX in Germany added under 0.1% to 15,774.83. Britain's FTSE 100 picked up 0.4% to 7,185.83 in early trading.

Wall Street was positioned to open lower. Futures of the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,423.75, while that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost under 0.1% to 35,145.00.

Nasdaq futures fell 0.3% to 15,002.25. The index had finished Tuesday in the red, because of a pullback in technology stocks.

Analysts are expecting the latest U.S. headline inflation rate, due Wednesday, to grow at a slower pace of 5.3% in July from a year earlier. This is slightly lower than June’s 5.4%.

“A higher-than-expected reading may suggest inflation being more persistent and increase the risk of an earlier tapering timeline from the Fed,” said Jun Rong Yeap of IG.

Where the price increases lie matters, too. While the previous highlights were air travel fares and used cars, the larger determinant for inflation may be food and housing.

Traders will watch for the continued growth of food and housing prices, Yeap said.

They are also contending with the coronavirus delta variant’s spread in the U.S. and Europe. Over in Asia, the variant has resulted in travel restrictions being reimposed in China. Parts of Japan, including Tokyo, the capital, remain under a state of emergency.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.7% to 28,070.51 and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% to 3,532.62 on Wednesday. The Kospi in Seoul, however, gave up 0.7% to 3,220.62.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.2% at 26,660.16. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.3% to 7,584.30. Malaysia rose but India, Singapore and Indonesia fell.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 23 cents to $68.52 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price standard for international oils, added 27 cents to $70.90 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 110.78 yen from Tuesday's 110.54 yen. The euro retreated to $1.1715 from $1.1727.

“A strong reading in the headline and core U.S. Consumer Price Index could keep supporting the USD in the short term,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report.

“It might put some pressure on U.S. yields, which could change the global market flows for the weeks ahead as traders might have to review U.S. inflation expectations and reprice the Fed’s future actions,” he added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
49K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Technology Stocks#Ap#Cac 40#Fed#Ig#Hang Seng#Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar Gains Momentum After Hawkish FOMC Minutes

US stocks declined on Wednesday as the market reacted to the latest Federal Reserve minutes. The minutes showed that most members of the bank’s monetary policy committee believe that the economic recovery could help tapering by the end of this year. These minutes supported statements by some of the bank’s officials. On Wednesday, Fed’s Eric Rosengreen said that the bank should start tapering its asset purchases and that some Federal stimulus should be removed to supercharge the economy. He argued that some of the measures like the enhanced unemployment benefits were encouraging some people not to work. The Dow Jones index declined by 382 points while the S&P 500 fell by 47 points.
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, extending week's losses

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further back from the record highs they set at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% in the first few minutes of trading. Banks and industrial companies posted some of the biggest losses, and energy companies were also falling along with another drop in the price of crude oil, which was off 2.8% in early trading. Robinhood sank 9.1% as traders worried that the booming growth at the popular online brokerage app could slow down, and Macy’s rose 6% after issuing a strong forecast.
Posted by
The Associated Press

European stock markets slip, Asian markets advance

BEIJING (AP) — European stock markets opened lower Wednesday while Asia advanced as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Wall Street futures also declined a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index eased off a record high following weaker-than-expected U.S. retail...
StocksPosted by
Times Leader

Asian stock markets rebound after Wall St falls from record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street fell on weak retail sales as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index declined Tuesday from a record...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow edge lower ahead of Fed minutes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Indexes: Dow down 0.23%, S&P falls 0.20%, Nasdaq flat (Adds comment, details; updates prices) Aug 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow inched lower in choppy...
StocksDailyFx

S&P 500 Falls as FOMC Minutes Hint at Tapering, Hang Seng May Rebound

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed -1.08%, -1.07%, and -0.97% respectively. The FOMC meeting minutes indicated a willingness to start reducing asset purchases before this year. Asia-Pacific markets look set to open mixed, with investors waiting for AU employment reports. S&P 500, FOMC Minutes, USD, Southbound, Asia-Pacific at...
StocksStreet.Com

Moderna Stock Gains, Dow Futures Lower as Delta Rattles Bulls; Fed Minutes in Focus

Global stocks edge higher in cautious trading as rising infections continue to trigger growth concerns while the Fed looks set to roll back its monthly bond purchases. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says COVID is 'casting a shadow' on the U.S. recovery as investors look to minutes of the central bank's July policy meeting for tapering clues.
Worldcrossroadstoday.com

Asian markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Tuesday amid turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China’s economic outlook after weak July activity. Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for an update on the health of the biggest global economy. Traders also were waiting for U.S. sales and factory data.
Retailalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Tuesday as investors reacted to a stronger U.S. dollar following the fall of three major U.S. stock market indexes. The most active gold contract for December delivery fell 2 U.S. dollars,...
WorldFXStreet.com

Equity markets generally rebound, NZD pares loss amid RBNZ

Asia Market Update: Equity markets generally rebound; NZD pares loss amid RBNZ; AU Wages miss, Aussie jobs due on Thurs; Fed Minutes scheduled for Wed. - Nikkei has risen after the flat open [Topix Information Communication index outperforms, Marine Transportation index lags]. - Shanghai Composite ended morning trading higher [Financials...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 195 Points Lower; Home Depot Disappoints

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening lower Tuesday, retreating from record levels ahead of the release of key retail sales data and quarterly earrings from Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD ). At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 195 points,...
StocksLife Style Extra

US close: Stocks mixed after Chinese data

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday after data out of China showed the Asian nation's economy was slowing down at a faster-than-expected rate. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.31% at 35,625.40 and the S&P 500 was 0.26% stronger...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD moves toward 1.1750 ahead of key US, EU data

EUR/USD offers no respites and slides lower on Tuesday. US Dollar Index pares initially losses and stands tall near 93.00. The Euro losses ground on risk aversion, GDP data eyed. The buying tone surrounding the US dollar keeps EUR/USD edgy on the Tuesday morning session. After touching the low of...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

As Chinese data disappoints, global stock markets are mixed.

As Chinese data disappoints, global stock markets are mixed. Global stock markets were divided on Monday, with Wall Street shaking off early losses as European and Asian markets sank on gloomy Chinese growth data. Major US indices opened the session sharply lower, pulled down not only by weak Chinese retail...
StocksLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks continue to grind higher ahead of US data

(Sharecast News) - Stocks were continuing to grind higher at the end of the week with investor sentiment buoyed by the record highs set overnight by the US Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500. Offsetting those fresh milestones on Wall Street, albeit less than fully, was news of a partial...
Businessfxempire.com

USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Loonie Edges Higher Ahead of US Inflation Data

The dollar moved higher against the Loonie on continued broad dollar strength. Strong gains in Treasury yields continued following Monday’s record jobs opening report. U.S. Treasury yields moved higher and continue to rebound despite the spread of the delta variant throughout the southern portion of the United States. During the week’s balance, investors will need to absorb a plethora of inflation information as the United States releases the consumer price index, the producer price index, and import prices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy