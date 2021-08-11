Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Homicide investigation in East Bakersfield

By Lia Yoakum, 23ABC
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Bakersfield after being alerted by a shotspotter activation early Wednesday morning.

BPD says at least 26 rounds were fired, at 12:34 a.m., in the 200 block of Tyree Toliver Street causing major injuries to two people.

Officers found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds within a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of E. 3rd Street.

According to BPD, there may be multiple shooters involved in this incident.

One person is confirmed dead. Another person was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect vehicle may be a white Kia Optima.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the suspected car used in the shooting, call BPD at 327-7111.

Officials speak on the rise in violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to 23ABC’s homicide tracker, there have been eight homicides in the last week in Bakersfield. "Ultimately it comes down to that there is a problem with violence in our community. It is not unique to Bakersfield, nationally we are seeing an elevation in that,” said Sergeant Robert Pair with Bakersfield Police Department.

