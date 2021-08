The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating a fire that broke out at the site of the former Tonawanda Coke plant.

According to a tweet from the DEC, it sent a team of spill responders and EnCon police to look into the fire around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

At that point, the DEC said the fire was under control.

There have not been any reports of any injuries, and it's not clear how much damage was done.