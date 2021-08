It's been a week since the U.S. Senate voted 69-30 to approve a massive infrastructure funding bill called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The bill, commonly referred to as the bipartisan infrastructure bill, is historic both for the rare bipartisan coalition that managed to get the bill through the Senate as well as for the promise to undo the status quo of sprawling, auto-oriented development when President Joe Biden proposed the American Jobs Plan as the prototype for the current bill.