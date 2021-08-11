Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Kerry’s Climate Hypocrisy on Full Display

By Mitch Kokai
Posted by 
@LockerRoom
@LockerRoom
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David Harsanyi writes at National Review Online about the latest example of hypocrisy from former Secretary of State John Kerry. In February, Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson asked the United States climate czar, John Kerry, if he thought flying in a private jet to Reykjavik in 2019 to pick up the Arctic Circle award for climate leadership was environmentally responsible. Kerry had a dispensation, noting that flying was “the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle.”

lockerroom.johnlocke.org

Comments / 0

@LockerRoom

@LockerRoom

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

 https://lockerroom.johnlocke.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
John Kerry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypocrisy#Earth#Climate#National Review Online#Icelandic#Reykjavik#The Daily Mail#State Department#Maskless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Late-night hosts scramble to spin Biden’s Afghanistan horror show

The Democratic Party's friends in late-night television are dutifully trying to spin the Biden administration’s horror show in Afghanistan. It's no easy task. President Joe Biden delivered one of the worst presidential addresses of the past four decades this week, arguing both that he is right to withdraw the United States from Afghanistan and that his predecessor left him no choice.
U.S. PoliticsDallas News

Biden had a vision for Afghanistan and it’s now on full display

Now that we’ve reached the stage of finger-pointing and blame-shifting on just how Afghanistan was lost, it’s important to remember that the entire disaster now slamming into the lives of millions of people who had been our allies is the direct result of a deliberate decision made by the president of the United States.
EnvironmentMSNBC

Secy. Kerry: We can limit climate change 'to less than the worst consequences'

Andrea Mitchell is joined by John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and former Secretary of State, following the release of the UN Climate Change Report. Secy. Kerry says, “what we have to do is recognize the reality of what the science is.” He continues, “I am actually optimistic in the sense that the bright side of this is there are millions of jobs to be created in building the new technologies” which are better for the environment as “it’s not a lack of capacity, it’s a lack of political will.” Aug. 11, 2021.
Environmentboisestatepublicradio.org

How John Kerry Hopes To Combat Climate Change

NPR's Audie Cornish talks with John Kerry, the U.S.'s special envoy for climate, about the U.N.'s alarming climate report this week and how he will work with other nations to combat climate change. Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media...
U.S. Politicslegalnews.com

John Kerry to ABA: 'You are all climate lawyers now'

“You are all climate lawyers now,” John Kerry told the General Assembly of the 2021 ABA Hybrid Annual Meeting in Chicago. The U.S. special presidential envoy for climate was the keynote speaker at the August 4 virtual gathering. With the deadly heatwaves in several parts of the world, the California...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Holder Won’t Let COVID Stop His Push for Democrats’ Election Goals

Tom Tillison writes at Biz Pac Review about former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder’s response to the latest COVID scare. The left-wing ideologue who once said “when they go low, we kick them,” the man who protected Barack Obama’s backside as the former president’s attorney general, is calling for people to take to the streets in the mythical “fight for fairness.”
WorldTelegraph

Is this shameful-looking exit from Afghanistan Joe Biden’s Saigon moment?

"This is manifestly not Saigon," said Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, on Sunday - but the comparison is inescapable, and Joe Biden was involved in both. In April 1975, with the North Vietnamese surrounding the South's capital, the US began a humiliating, chaotic withdrawal, culminating in a helicopter escape from a rooftop that eerily echoes a Chinook's flight near the US embassy in Kabul, pictured below.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Congressman Tim Burchett Predicts Biden Administration Will Become Obama 2.0 With America’s Checkbook in Reaction to Afghanistan

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN-02) to the newsmaker line to get his reaction to Joe Biden’s abrupt decision to remove American forces from Afghanistan last week and its repercussions.
Congress & Courtsnickiswift.com

Meghan McCain Is Furious At John Kerry. Here's Why

Meghan McCain has once again unloaded on Twitter, and this time she lit into Senator John Kerry. Kerry reacted to the report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a bombshell report about the undeniable effect of humankind on the climate, where he wrote, "Today's report from the @IPCC_CH shows that we cannot afford further delay. The science has been certain for decades, but the latest report makes it abundantly clear – the climate crisis is not only here, it is growing increasingly severe." He went on to say that effects of climate change (like "droughts" and "extreme rainfall," as he detailed) will only become more "severe" if we do not take action.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Biden’s Illusion Crumbles When Confronted With Reality

Jim Geraghty of National Review Online ponders the myth of President Biden versus the reality. From 11:15 a.m., Thursday, August 12, to a little past 4 p.m., Monday, August 16, President Joe Biden did not appear in public. For a little more than four days, as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated and Americans witnessed the horrific sight of desperate Afghans clinging to planes and falling to their deaths, the president offered no explanation beyond a terse, released written statement and a photo of the president that neglected to crop out the teleconference screens labeled “CIA” and “Doha Station.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Are Democrats going to Benghazi Biden?

President Biden is facing criticism from an unexpected quarter on his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan: his own party. Not one, not two, not three, but four different Democrat-controlled congressional committees have announced so far that they will open investigations into the withdrawal — three in the Senate, and one in the House.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

West Point grad, War on Terror vet Wesley Hunt: Joe Biden's foreign policy catastrophe will haunt us

Former George W. Bush and Barack Obama Defense Secretary Robert Gates once described President Joe Biden’s foreign policy record succinctly: "I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades." With a record like that, it’s no surprise the Biden administration created a humanitarian crisis with the ill-advised and irresponsible abandonment of Afghanistan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy