Kerry’s Climate Hypocrisy on Full Display
David Harsanyi writes at National Review Online about the latest example of hypocrisy from former Secretary of State John Kerry. In February, Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson asked the United States climate czar, John Kerry, if he thought flying in a private jet to Reykjavik in 2019 to pick up the Arctic Circle award for climate leadership was environmentally responsible. Kerry had a dispensation, noting that flying was “the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle.”lockerroom.johnlocke.org
