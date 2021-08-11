Kerry’s Climate Hypocrisy on Full Display

Meghan McCain has once again unloaded on Twitter, and this time she lit into Senator John Kerry. Kerry reacted to the report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a bombshell report about the undeniable effect of humankind on the climate, where he wrote, "Today's report from the @IPCC_CH shows that we cannot afford further delay. The science has been certain for decades, but the latest report makes it abundantly clear – the climate crisis is not only here, it is growing increasingly severe." He went on to say that effects of climate change (like "droughts" and "extreme rainfall," as he detailed) will only become more "severe" if we do not take action.