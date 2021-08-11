New Carolina Journal Online Features

Cancel
Energy Industry

By Mitch Kokai
@LockerRoom
 8 days ago
Jeff Moore reports for Carolina Journal Online about manufacturers and activists speaking against a proposed N.C. energy bill. John Hood’s CJ Opinion highlights N.C. lawmakers’ plans to increase capital spending. John Trump’s CJ Opinion predicts that hubris will lead to a backlash for the woke.

Raleigh, NC
The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

Raleigh, NC
@LockerRoom

North Carolina Voters Sour On Biden and Cooper

RALEIGH — The August Civitas Poll reveals that a majority of likely North Carolina voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s performance in office. Disapproval sits at 53%, up five points from June. Seven months into his term, Mr. Biden’s approval rating is just 42%, with just one in four of those polled saying they strongly approve of his work. Twice as many North Carolinians strongly disapprove – 48%.
Posted by
@LockerRoom

North Carolina Redistricting – Common Cause NC

With General Assembly redistricting committee meetings underway and the U.S. census data finally released, all eyes will be on how the new districts will be drawn. This includes all the previous actors in last decade’s redistricting litigation and advocacy, such as former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee and local groups like the League of Women Voters. Many of these groups have been heavily involved in redistricting lawsuits, conducted get out the vote efforts for progressive policies, or are members of Blueprint NC, an organization that gained notoriety in 2013 for its internal memo calling to “Eviscerate, Mitigate, Litigate, Cogitate and Agitate” the Republican leadership.
Posted by
@LockerRoom

New Report: “A Culture of Personalized Learning North Carolina’s Personal Education Savings Accounts”

Jonathan Butcher, the Will Skillman Fellow in Education at The Heritage Foundation, authored a new report about North Carolina’s education savings account (ESA) program for special needs children. In “A Culture of Personalized Learning North Carolina’s Personal Education Savings Accounts,” Butcher finds that two-thirds of North Carolina families are using...
Raleigh, NC
@LockerRoom

Nothstine Urges N.C. Democrats to Reject Supreme Court Packing Plans

Ray Nothstine writes for the Fayetteville Observer that Democrats in North Carolina should be strong opponents of plans to pack the U.S. Supreme Court. After Gov. Pat McCrory was defeated by Democrat challenger Roy Cooper in the November 2016 election, rumors began swirling that Republicans would move swiftly to pack the state’s Supreme Court. According to the state constitution, the GOP-controlled General Assembly could have added up to two seats — going from seven to nine.
Wilmington, NCfoxwilmington.com

‘Our State’ features North Carolina landmarks in August issue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The August issue of Our State magazine features a combination you might only find in North Carolina: Pepsi and peanuts. In a feature titled From NC to Everywhere, the magazine highlights North Carolina products that are popular around the nation and world. Chloe Klingstedt, an editor...
Gamblingphl17.com

ONLINE ORIGINALS: Slim majority shows support for legalizing sports gambling in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A slim majority of North Carolinians support legalized sports gambling here, with 54% approving and 46% disapproving. But that majority increases to 80% after people were asked if they would rather have sports revenue taxed versus raising property taxes. Supporters argue that there’s already unregulated sports betting market across the state, making it legal could bring in a return on investment through tax revenue.
ElectionsWashington Post

The latest GOP anti-mask lunacy is stirring a backlash. New polling reveals it.

The other day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likened mask and other health mandates to “medical authoritarianism.” The Republican added that we may be witnessing “the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime, certainly since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”. Because DeSantis was speaking in the hermetically sealed-off information...
Posted by
@LockerRoom

Politifact Misses Mark in DeSantis Mask Critique

Jason Richwine writes for National Review Online about a recent attempt to blast Florida’s governor on COVID-19 mask policies. One of the most disturbing aspects of our pandemic response is how quickly a scientific claim with a weak evidence base can morph into an Official Truth. It’s even more disturbing that journalists — supposedly people charged with questioning authority — have been aggressive enforcers of the party line. They have elevated “but the CDC says . . .” into a mic-dropping argument.
Posted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene launches foul-mouthed attack on Biden in bizarre gym video

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again stirred up fury after posting an expletive laden video lashing out at Joe Biden over the US's chaotic pull out from Afghanistan. In the video, which was posted to right-wing social media site Gettr, a sweat soaked Ms Greene says "Joe Biden, you're not a president, you're a piece of s***.""Thousands of Americans are stuck over there in Afghanistan, and you're letting the Taliban kick your ass, while you're lecturing governors about masks and vaccines. Do your job, bring these Americans home," she said. Ms Greene's concern seems to extend only...
Posted by
Montana Talks

Daines: It Only Takes One Dem Senator to Stop “The Squad”

"It only takes one brave Democrat senator to stop this nonsense." -Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) That was Montana Senator Steve Daines on Wednesday's "Montana Talks." Did we talk about the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan? Yes. Did we talk about the Biden-caused crisis on our Southern border? Yes. All nonsense, of course. But the nonsense we specifically covered is the $3.5 trillion spending bill that House Democrats are now pushing in Washington.

