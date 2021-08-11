New Carolina Journal Online Features

With General Assembly redistricting committee meetings underway and the U.S. census data finally released, all eyes will be on how the new districts will be drawn. This includes all the previous actors in last decade’s redistricting litigation and advocacy, such as former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee and local groups like the League of Women Voters. Many of these groups have been heavily involved in redistricting lawsuits, conducted get out the vote efforts for progressive policies, or are members of Blueprint NC, an organization that gained notoriety in 2013 for its internal memo calling to “Eviscerate, Mitigate, Litigate, Cogitate and Agitate” the Republican leadership.