Hostilities between First Baptist Church head pastor and dissident members escalate in Broward court
The leadership of Fort Lauderdale’s oldest church is responding to a fresh legal challenge by disaffected members with evasion and delaying tactics. Last week Welch’s lawyer, former Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler, fired back. A master class in nit-picking, Seiler’s pleading manages to avoid addressing the central question posed by Geiger’s lawsuit : Why haven’t co-religionists been able to resolve their problems amicably?www.floridabulldog.org
Comments / 1