Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Germany detains alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVjtA_0bODCPum00

BERLIN — (AP) — German prosecutors said Wednesday they have detained a British citizen who is accused of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was detained on Tuesday in the city of Potsdam southwest of the capital based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. In keeping with German privacy laws, he was only identified as David S.

Prosecutors said he is suspected of having spied for the Russian intelligence service at least since November. Before his arrest, he worked as a local hire at the British Embassy in the German capital and allegedly passed on documents he received at work to the Russians, the prosecutors' statement said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said the German government was closely following the case.

“We take the indications that the intelligence activity of the arrested man was carried out on behalf of a Russian intelligence service very seriously," Burger said. “Spying on a close ally on German soil is not something we can accept."

Russian authorities have not yet publicly commented.

The British government provided few details about the embassy worker, saying that “an individual who was contracted to work for the government was arrested yesterday by the German authorities.”

"It would not be appropriate to comment further as there is an ongoing police investigation,” the statement said.

Britain’s Metropolitan Police said in a separate statement that “the man was arrested in the Berlin area on suspicion of committing offenses relating to being engaged in ‘Intelligence Agent activity’.”

“Primacy for the investigation remains with German authorities," the Met statement, while "officers from the Counter Terrorism Command continue to liaise with German counterparts as the investigation continues.”

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is responsible for investigating alleged breaches of the Official Secrets Act.

German prosecutors said the suspect received an unknown amount of cash in return for his alleged spying activities. Investigators have searched his home and office, the statement added.

Later on Wednesday, the accused will be brought before an investigating judge at the federal court, who will read out the arrest warrant and decide whether to keep him on remand.

During the Cold War, Berlin was often dubbed as “the capital of spies” because the city was on the frontlines of the confrontation between the Soviets in the East and the Americans and their western allies in the West. Intelligence agents were active on both sides of the divided city and sometimes — after some espionage agents were caught — there were infamous cloak-and-dagger exchanges of captured spies on the Glienicker Bridge.

However, since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the unification of Germany a year later, and the end of the Cold War, espionage activities in Berlin have supposedly abated.

___

Frank Jordans in Berlin, Danica Kirka and Panagiotis Pylas in London, and Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed reporting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
49K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Detains#Embassy#Ap#British#Russians#Foreign Ministry#Metropolitan Police#Intelligence Agent#Soviets#Americans#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

North Macedonia says it has expelled a Russian diplomat

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia has expelled a Russian diplomat — the second this year — authorities confirmed on Tuesday, without offering any explanation for the decision. Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said the Russian ambassador was summoned last week and informed of the decision concerning one of his senior...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Alleged Berlin spy faces 10 years in prison if found guilty

The British Embassy security guard accused of selling secrets to Russia in Berlin faces 10 years in prison if found guilty of spying. German newspaper Bild reported that David Smith faces double the normal sentence for espionage due to his position of responsibility at the embassy. Section 99 of the...
MilitaryTelegraph

Alleged Berlin spy is a former Royal Air Force airman

A British security guard accused of spying for Moscow is an ex-Royal Air Force airman who kept a giant Russian flag on display at his home, The Telegraph can disclose. Ministers were under pressure on Thursday night to explain how David Smith, 57, was given a job at the British Embassy in Berlin despite keeping a collection of Soviet memorabilia in plain sight along with objects linked to Moscow-backed rebels in Ukraine.
EuropeBBC

Berlin embassy arrest: A case of old-school spying?

The arrest of a security guard at the British Embassy in Berlin is a reminder that old-fashioned spying has not gone out of fashion. Stories of betrayal, bribes and stolen documents make for racy tales with all the elements of spy fiction. But the truth is that nothing in the...
EuropeTelegraph

How Russian spying on Germany has hit Cold War levels amid rising tensions

It has the hallmarks of a thriller: a spy operating in the British embassy in Berlin is swooped upon outside the city after passing secrets to the Russians. But Tuesday's arrest came just weeks after Germany’s security chief warned that real life espionage is on the increase - and that Moscow’s intelligence agencies are as active as they were at the height of the Cold War.
EuropePosted by
AFP

Briton arrested in Germany for 'spying for Russia'

A British man suspected of spying for Russia in exchange for cash has been arrested in Germany, prosecutors said Wednesday, in a highly unusual case compared to a Cold War thriller. The latest espionage case also comes at a time of highly strained relations between Russia and Germany on a number of fronts, including the ongoing detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who received treatment in Berlin after a near-fatal poisoning.
U.K.Telegraph

Berlin spy claim raises security fears over private sector involvement in UK embassies

When the British Embassy in Berlin was opened by the Queen in 2000, it was hailed as the future of Foreign Office missions around the world. Not only was the design modernist, a classical façade ripped away to show purple inner workings, it was the first British embassy to be built under a PFI partnership that left private companies owning and running the building.
WorldTelegraph

Embassy security fears after spy arrest

A security guard working at the British Embassy in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of passing state secrets to Russia, prompting calls for an urgent review of the Government’s use of private contractors. Germany’s highest public prosecutor said a British national, named on Wednesday night as David Smith, 57,...
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

Belarus Brands Group Who Claimed to Hack Interior Ministry ‘Extremist’

A court in Belarus declared Wednesday a group of hackers who claim to have carried out a massive hack on the interior ministry in an attack on President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime to be an “extremist” organisation. The extremist designation effectively bans the so-called Kiber Partizany — or Cyber Partisans —...
Worldjack1065.com

Tunisian interior ministry names nine senior security officials

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s interior minister on Thursday appointed nine senior officials including a new intelligence chief, days after the country’s president Kais Saied said there had been attempts to infiltrate the ministry. Saied, who last month dismissed the prime minister and froze parliament in an intervention that his Islamist...
Public SafetyCBS42.com

Belarus blocks another independent news site, raids staff

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities on Wednesday blocked the website of the country’s leading independent news agency and detained some journalists after raiding their apartments as part of a sweeping crackdown on independent media and human rights activists. Police searched the office of the BelaPAN news agency and the...
PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia calls independent election watchdog a 'foreign agent'

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian authorities have added a prominent independent election monitoring group to its registry of “foreign agents,” a move that is part of a relentless government crackdown on independent media and activists ahead of the September parliamentary election. It is the second time that Golos, Russia's leading...
Militaryneworleanssun.com

Armenian Soldier Wounded In Skirmish Along Border With Azerbaijan

An Armenian serviceman was wounded in a skirmish along the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenia Defense Ministry said on August 17, a day after Armenia said two of its soldiers were killed as tensions continue to simmer after last year's war over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Armenian soldier was...
Immigrationatlanticcitynews.net

North Macedonia To Temporarily Host 450 Afghans Fleeing Taliban

North Macedonia will take in 450 Afghans fleeing the Taliban and host them while they complete the process of applying for special visas to enter the United States. They are employees and family members of Afghans who worked in humanitarian and peacekeeping missions, activists from rights organizations, journalists, translators, and students, North Macedonia's government said in a statement on August 17.
Afghanistanrock947.com

Japan closes embassy in Afghanistan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has closed its embassy in Kabul due to the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and the last remaining twelve embassy personnel had left the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The Taliban took control of Kabul without a fight on Sunday, rounding off a dramatic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy