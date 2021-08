Blue Exorcist is a Japanese dark fantasy manga series that has been written and illustrated by Kazue Kato. Blue Exorcist is also known as “Ao no Exorcist ” which is quite an interesting anime television series, based on the manga series of the same name. Blue Exorcist premiered in 2011 and the second season aired in 2017. It did not take a long time for it to become popular among the fans and new viewers of this anime series. Now, the lovers of this anime series are waiting eagerly for the next installment, and here is everything which you should know about the show.