KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: Two people were taken to a hospital Monday morning following a serious crash in Kingsport, according to police. Police said the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on South John B. Dennis Highway near Kingsgate Crossing. Authorities said a Jeep Wrangler was going south on John B. Dennis Highway and tried to make a left turn onto Kingsgate Crossing. A Toyota 4Runner was going northbound on John B. Dennis Highway at the same intersection.