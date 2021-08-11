Cancel
Tonight's Forecast: Storms exiting, warm and humid

By Laura Velasquez
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tq8gB_0bODBVAv00

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Laura Velasquez: Warm and humid tonight with a few scattered showers and storms. Most of Thursday will be dry, but it's still very warm and humid with daytime highs near 90 degrees. As the cold front comes through tomorrow evening, a few thunderstorms are possible but it looks as though the greatest likelihood of severe weather will be near and south of the Michigan state line. By Friday morning a much more comfortable air mass will be sweeping into the area with dew points plunging into the 50s throughout the day. The weekend ahead looks great for outdoor activities with plenty of sun, overnight lows in the 50s and daytime highs close to 80.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with highs near 90 and heat index values into the mid 90s. Evening showers and thunderstorms develop along a strong cold front. Some may be strong to severe. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY : Partly cloudy with highs near 80.

MONDAY : Partly cloudy with highs near 80.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

