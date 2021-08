Within the sprawling cover story, the 28-time Grammy winner assured that new music is coming sooner than later. "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," Beyoncé explained. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I've been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare."