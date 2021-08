XAU/USD recover some losses from the FOMC minutes. Worsening market conditions weighs in the yellow metal. The US dollar remains strong on Feds’ talks about bond tapering. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) had the biggest daily fall in two weeks on Thursday, sidelined near $1,780 as the Asian traders brace for Friday. The virus-led rush to risk-safety could be cited as the key catalyst dragging down the yellow metal. Also acting as a bearish catalyst is the US Dollar Index (DXY) rally to refresh the 2021 top.