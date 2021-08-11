Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Asian shares mixed as caution sets in on coronavirus worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Asian shares were mixed Thursday as caution set in among investors following another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.2% in morning trading to 28,123.67. South Korea's Kospi was little changed by slightly higher at 3,220.74 after jigsawing earlier in the day. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost earlier gains to be also little changed at 7,584.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined nearly 0.2% to 26,619.24, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1% to 3,530.02.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
34K+
Followers
34K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Used Cars#Consumer Prices#Asian#S P#Hang Seng#The Shanghai Composite#Ig#Activtrades#The Labor Department#Cfra#Dow#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Bank Of America#United Rentals#Ww International#Wendy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

World Health Organization Says China Pressured Them From Releasing Hypothesis That Coronavirus Escaped From A Lab

A scientist with theWorld Health Organization is in charge of investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has admitted that China pressured independent investigators to not include the hypothesis that the original virus escaped from a lab there. A documentary aired on Thursday, August 12th on Danish television, Peter Embarek admitted that Chinese coworkers firmly opposed that COVID started in a lab in the country.
StocksTribTown.com

Stocks open lower on Wall Street, extending week’s losses

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further back from the record highs they set at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% in the first few minutes of trading. Banks and industrial companies posted some of the biggest losses, and energy companies were also falling along with another drop in the price of crude oil, which was off 2.8% in early trading. Robinhood sank 9.1% as traders worried that the booming growth at the popular online brokerage app could slow down, and Macy’s rose 6% after issuing a strong forecast.
MarketsInternational Business Times

Oil Prices Tank, Stocks Mostly Sink On Delta Fears

Oil prices tanked Thursday and global stocks mostly sank on worries the latest wave of Covid-19 infections will crimp global growth. "Investors are spooked by the virus once more, compounded by news that the Federal Reserve in the US may be on the brink of reducing its economic support for the US economy," analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown said.
Posted by
The Associated Press

European stock markets slip, Asian markets advance

BEIJING (AP) — European stock markets opened lower Wednesday while Asia advanced as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Wall Street futures also declined a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index eased off a record high following weaker-than-expected U.S. retail...
StocksPosted by
Times Leader

Asian stock markets rebound after Wall St falls from record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street fell on weak retail sales as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index declined Tuesday from a record...
StocksInternational Business Times

Wall Street Stocks Fall Again After Fed Minutes

Wall Street stocks suffered a second straight round of losses Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signal of a pullback on stimulus by year-end added to worries over the hit from the latest Covid-19 wave. The minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting showed broad consensus among policymakers on their expectations...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks tumble, US dollar climbs as taper and virus fears spook markets

LONDON/HONG KONG (Aug 19): Stocks stumbled, global bond yields fell and the US dollar hit a nine-month peak on Thursday as a double-whammy of Fed taper fears and Covid worries haunted equity markets and spurred a new rush into safe-haven assets. Europe's pan-regional STOXX 600 index suffered its biggest daily...
StocksStreet.Com

Moderna Stock Gains, Dow Futures Lower as Delta Rattles Bulls; Fed Minutes in Focus

Global stocks edge higher in cautious trading as rising infections continue to trigger growth concerns while the Fed looks set to roll back its monthly bond purchases. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says COVID is 'casting a shadow' on the U.S. recovery as investors look to minutes of the central bank's July policy meeting for tapering clues.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian shares mixed, currencies soften on weak China data, virus worries

* South Korea's won hits near one-year low * Philippine shares add 0.7% * India's Nifty 50 hovers near record high * Indonesia's cenbank to hold benchmark rate - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar Aug 17 (Reuters) - Asian currencies eased on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic data from China and rising COVID-19 cases in the region weighed on investor sentiment, while stocks traded mixed with Philippine equities up nearly 1% after a record budget proposal. Market participants were also tracking developments in Afghanistan, with the deteriorating situation in the capital Kabul having eclipsed overnight strength on Wall Street. Equities in South Korea gave up nearly 1% and hit their lowest since late-May in their eighth straight session of losses, while Singapore shares fell for a third straight day and were down half a percent. On the other hand, Philippine shares climbed 0.7% after President Rodrigo Duterte proposed a record $99.13 billion budget for 2022, 11.5% higher than the 2021 allotment, to help the country recover from the pandemic. Among currencies, South Korea's won weakened for a sixth straight session and hit a near one-year low as economic slowdown concerns in China, the country's biggest trading partner, and rising coronavirus cases weighed. The won last traded at 1,176.7 per dollar after falling to 1,179.0, its lowest since mid-September last year. Data released on Monday showed China's July retail sales growth and factory output slowed down sharply as new COVID-19 outbreaks, social restrictions, and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs that the economic recovery in region's largest trading partner may be losing momentum. Citing the risk from surging cases, analysts at ANZ Bank cut their 2021 growth forecast for China to 8.3% from 8.8% and said economic growth would be of secondary priority for the government behind a zero COVID-19 tolerance policy. In Malaysia, the ringgit stabilised after softening to a one-year low on Monday after the cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned. "So far, while there have been some market movements, including Malaysian ringgit weakening, the degree remains small and discreet, fortunately," analysts at OCBC Bank said. The ringgit was at 4.2370 per dollar after weakening to 4.2430 the previous day, while equities advanced nearly 1% to hit their highest since late July. Elsewhere, Thai shares added 0.5%, while India's Nifty 50 hovered near its record high. Markets in Indonesia, were closed for a public holiday. A Reuters poll showed Bank Indonesia will keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low in a meeting later in the week as it tries to continue to support Southeast Asia's largest economy without adding more pressure on the rupiah. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.9 basis points to 6.350% ** Philippine peso appreciates as much as 0.2% ** U.S. 10-year benchmark yields fall 2.67 basis points to 1.2417% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0637 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.07 -5.55 -0.36 -0.07 China.
Worldinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down as COVID-19 Caution Continues

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Tuesday morning, with investors continuing to digest the latest economic data from China amid fears that the latest COVID-19 outbreaks will delay the global economic recovery. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.15% by 9:54 PM ET (1:54 AM GMT), with the...
Public HealthPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Asian shares slip amid pandemic, Afghanistan worries

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares slipped Monday, amid worries about surging coronavirus infections in the region, as well as concerns about the long-term impact from the Afghan government’s collapse. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 sagged 1.7% to 27,502.21 in afternoon trading, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.5% to 7,591.70. Hong...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

Asian markets are mixed after Wall Street set new highs.

Asian markets are mixed after Wall Street set new highs. Following a record lead from Wall Street, Asian markets wavered Thursday as traders reviewed US numbers showing a dip in inflation, which alleviated some of the pressure on the Federal Reserve to begin winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy soon.
Stocksinvesting.com

Another Mixed Day For Asian Equities

Wall Street had a mixed session, torn between Delta concerns and Fed tapering following a jump in the JOLTS job opening above 10 million and hawkish comments from Fed officials. In the end, Wall Street chose Delta hedging, rotating modestly out of growth and back to their technology happy place.
Marketswcn247.com

Asian shares mixed as virus fears temper market optimism

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as optimism about a gradual economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic got tempered by worries over the variants spreading rapidly in some nations. Benchmarks in Japan and Australia finished higher, while the Kospi in South Korea slipped. Shares fell in Hong Kong but rose in Shanghai. While investment sentiment was buoyed by recent announcements from companies in Asia that their earnings were holding up relatively well, investors remain concerned about rising infections and possible lockdowns or other measures that will curb economic activity. Stocks ended a wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street.
StocksFXStreet.com

Asian Stock Markets: Trades mixed as coronavirus jitters battle stimulus hopes

Asian equities remain lacklustre as traders struggle with contrasting clues ahead of US inflation data. US stimulus, debt ceiling jitters and Delta covid variant woes confuse market players amid a light-calendar day. Shares in Asia-Pacific fail to portray any clear direction for the market sentiment during early Wednesday. The reason...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Asian shares undermined by virus worries; dollar, US yields gain

HONG KONG/TOKYO (Aug 11): Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as fears about the spread of the coronavirus dampened a positive lead from a record close on Wall Street, while the US dollar and US yields extended gains on Fed tapering talk. European stocks were expected to fare better, with Euro...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy