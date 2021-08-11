Cancel
Wake Forest, NC

It’s ‘win-or-go-home’ for Will Zalatoris in the Wyndham Championship

By Chip Alexander
heraldsun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow long does it take to make a golf swing? A couple of seconds?. That’s how long it took for Will Zalatoris to have his year take a sudden change on the golf course. It came during the British Open in July. The former Wake Forest All-America was on the 15th hole at Royal St. George’s. Playing a shot out of the rough, Zalatoris, who is almost as slender as a golf club, took a big swing through the thick grass and hurt his lower back.

