WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast includes intervals of hot and steamy sunshine across the Cape Fear Region Thursday. Apart from any isolated cooling showers and storms, temperatures are set to grow to highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s - with upper 90s and lower 100s for the heat index. August will act like August in the surf, too, with breakers of one to three feet, a moderate rip current risk, and water temperatures in the lower and middle 80s.