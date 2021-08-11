What Is Christina Tosi’s Net Worth?

Sofía Vergara is the definition of fabulous. Aside from giving us all the fashion inspiration on our IG feeds (have you. this floral dress?!), the model and actress also gave us the gift of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett—by far one of the most memorable characters on Modern Family. But did you know that the famous role made Vergara the highest-paid actress in Hollywood? If, like us, you’re curious to see a full breakdown of Sofía Vergara’s net worth, keep reading for details on her salary to business ventures and more.